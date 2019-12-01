Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Contributes eight yards in loss
McLaurin caught two of four targets for eight yards during Sunday's 29-21 win over the Panthers.
Although his team pulled off a terrific road victory, McLaurin was limited to one reception that gained 11 yards and another that lost three. This dud performance comes at an unfortunate time for owners of McLaurin, who had totaled 141 receiving yards on 16 targets over his last two games. The talented rookie will look to get back on track next Sunday against the Packers.
More News
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Delivers clutch conversion in win•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Team's top receiver in Week 11•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Another quiet outing in Week 9 loss•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Modest production with change at QB•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Rain dampens numbers in loss•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Strikes twice in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: Changing of the guard
There may not be any absolute must-start players on the waiver wire for Week 14, but there...
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Trust in Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Week 13 is huge for lots of Fantasy teams with playoff spots on the line,and there lots to...