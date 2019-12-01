Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Contributes eight yards in loss

McLaurin caught two of four targets for eight yards during Sunday's 29-21 win over the Panthers.

Although his team pulled off a terrific road victory, McLaurin was limited to one reception that gained 11 yards and another that lost three. This dud performance comes at an unfortunate time for owners of McLaurin, who had totaled 141 receiving yards on 16 targets over his last two games. The talented rookie will look to get back on track next Sunday against the Packers.