Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Deemed game-time decision
McLaurin (hamstring) is listed as questionable on the final injury report, setting up a game-time decision for Sunday's contest in New York, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
McLaurin was held out of practice Friday after he hurt his hamstring during Thursday's session. The timing of the injury presents a challenge for the rookie wideout, while the timing of Sunday's kickoff (1:00 p.m. ET) at least gives fantasy owners a fair chance to respond. An absence would leave more targets for Paul Richardson and Trey Quinn, with either Kelvin Harmon, Robert Davis or Steven Sims taking on McLaurin's vacated snaps.
