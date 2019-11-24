Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Delivers clutch conversion in win

McLaurin caught five of 12 targets for 72 yards during Sunday's 19-16 win over the Lions.

McLaurin's 12 targets set a season high. Though he doesn't hold quite the same value as he did earlier this season when veteran Case Keenum was lofting up passes to him in the end zone, the rookie is still Washington's most consistent pass-catcher and as a rapport as a longtime target of fellow rookie Buckeye Dwayne Haskins. That rapport was on display in the closing seconds of Sunday's win when, facing third down, Haskins drove a 17-yard pass down the field to McLaurin, setting up the game-winning field goal. Sunday brings a tough matchup against a quality Panthers pass defense, but McLaurin is still a solid play despite Washington's offensive struggles for no other reason than you can count on him to pick up targets and make a play or two downfield.