Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Fails to practice Thursday
McLaurin (concussion) was listed as a non-participant in Thursday's practice.
Per Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic, Washington hasn't ruled McLaurin out for their Week 17 matchup with the Cowboys, as the team is instead viewing the rookie as day-to-day while he remains in the concussion protocol. That being said, McLaurin would likely need to return to practice in at least a limited fashion Friday to have a realistic shot at suiting up Sunday. Washington would likely rely more heavily on Steven Sims, Kelvin Harmon and Cam Sims as the primary options in three-receiver sets if its top target is sidelined for the season finale.
More News
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Not stretching Thursday•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Goes down as 'DNP' on report•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Placed in concussion protocol•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: May have suffered injury•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Logs 86 receiving yards•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Torches Eagles again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...
-
Week 17 news and notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 17, including...
-
Year-end review, early 2020 preview
The Fantasy Football Today team reviews the 2019 season with lessons learned, and gives a sneak...
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football picks, rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Tom Brady has had an up and down season, but he's going to finish it on a high note in Week...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Get help setting your Week 17 lineup with Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em for wide receiver.