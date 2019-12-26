Play

Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Fails to practice Thursday

McLaurin (concussion) was listed as a non-participant in Thursday's practice.

Per Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic, Washington hasn't ruled McLaurin out for their Week 17 matchup with the Cowboys, as the team is instead viewing the rookie as day-to-day while he remains in the concussion protocol. That being said, McLaurin would likely need to return to practice in at least a limited fashion Friday to have a realistic shot at suiting up Sunday. Washington would likely rely more heavily on Steven Sims, Kelvin Harmon and Cam Sims as the primary options in three-receiver sets if its top target is sidelined for the season finale.

