Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Goes down as 'DNP' on report

McLaurin (concussion) was listed as a non-participant Wednesday on the Redskins' estimated practice report, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Washington's decision not to project McLaurin as a limited or full participant on their first practice report of Week 17 suggests the receiver has yet to take a notable step forward in the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. The head injury spelled an early end to McLaurin's day in Sunday's 41-35 overtime loss to the Giants, but he made his mark earlier in the game with seven receptions for 86 yards on nine targets. The Redskins will see how McLaurin progresses over the next couple of days before assessing his odds of playing in this weekend's season finale versus the Cowboys.

