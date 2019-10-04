Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Going through some drills
McLaurin (hamstring) is going through drills at Friday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
McLaurin may be headed for another game-time decision Sunday against New England, after he was held out last week versus the Giants. He was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday, with no report of any setback with his hamstring. Washington's final injury report will be available Friday afternoon.
