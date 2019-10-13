Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Great chance to produce Sunday
McLaurin may have more room to operate in Sunday's game in Miami with Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) sidelined, Mike Clay of ESPN.com reports.
In his four appearances this season, McLaurin has seen no fewer than seven targets while surpassing 50 yards on each occasion. The Dolphins defense has allowed 15.3 yards per catch and seven TDs to opposing wide receivers through four games, meaning the rookie has a prime opportunity to go off yet again.
