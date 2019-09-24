McLaurin caught six of eight targets for 70 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 31-15 loss to the Bears.

McLaurin added to his awesome start as a pro, becoming the first player in league history to catch at least five passes and a touchdown in each of his opening three games. The rookie speedster's latest trip to the end zone came on a contested 15-yard catch down the seam during the third quarter. Although Monday's outcome should only bring more questions surrounding Case Keenum's status as starting quarterback, he's at least displayed a strong connection with McLaurin, who now sports 16 receptions on 24 targets for 257 yards and three scores.