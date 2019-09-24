Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Impresses yet again
McLaurin caught six of eight targets for 70 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 31-15 loss to the Bears.
McLaurin added to his awesome start as a pro, becoming the first player in league history to catch at least five passes and a touchdown in each of his opening three games. The rookie speedster's latest trip to the end zone came on a contested 15-yard catch down the seam during the third quarter. Although Monday's outcome should only bring more questions surrounding Case Keenum's status as starting quarterback, he's at least displayed a strong connection with McLaurin, who now sports 16 receptions on 24 targets for 257 yards and three scores.
More News
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Scores for second straight week•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Scores long touchdown in debut•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Primed for starting job•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Back at practice•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: May be injured•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Tops initial depth chart•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 3 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 3.
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
Trade, waiver replacements for Barkley
With Saquon Barkley set to potentially miss a significant amount of time, Chris Towers looks...
-
Top Week 4 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Believe It or Not: Jones a stud already?
Heath Cummings analyzes Week 3's results and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...