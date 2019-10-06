Redskins' Terry McLaurin: In line to play Sunday
McLaurin (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday versus the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Back from a one-game absence, McLaurin will be working with a new signal-caller in Colt McCoy. When he was taking the NFL by storm to the tune of 16 catches (on 24 targets) for 257 yards and three touchdowns through his first three career contests, McLaurin was on the receiving end of passes from Case Keenum, so it'll be interesting to see how the new duo clicks.
