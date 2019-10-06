Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Leading receiver in Week 5 loss

McLaurin (hamstring) caught three of seven targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Redskins.

McLaurin was by far the best aerial option for Washington in this one, with nobody else recording more than 17 receiving yards. The rookie was finally kept out of the end zone after scoring a touchdown in each of his first three games played, but he gets an excellent opportunity to get back into the end zone in Week 6 against a Dolphins team that's allowing a whopping 40.8 points per game.