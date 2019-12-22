Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Logs 86 receiving yards
McLaurin caught seven of nine targets for 86 yards during Sunday's 41-35 loss to the Giants.
McLaurin finished second on the team in targets while pacing the group in receptions and receiving yards. He broke off a long gain of 34 yards and thrived even though Case Keenum split time under center with Dwayne Haskins. McLaurin is now over 900 receiving yards for the season and will look to cap an impressive rookie campaign next Sunday against a beatable Eagles pass defense.
