Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Logs limited practice

McLaurin (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Ben Standig of The Athletic repots.

McLaurin wasn't able to suit up during Sunday's loss to the Giants, but his involvement in the first practice of Week 5 offers hope that he'll be back in action this weekend versus the Patriots. In order to bolster his odds of avoiding a designation heading into the matchup with New England, McLaurin will likely to upgrade to full participation in practice Thursday and/or Friday.

