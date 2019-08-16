Redskins' Terry McLaurin: May be injured
McLaurin may be dealing with an injury, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.
The rookie was removed from Washington's preseason opener after the first snap and didn't play at all in Thursday's exhibition loss to Washington. McLaurin is listed with the second unit on the preseason depth chart, behind Josh Doctson, Paul Richardson (quad) and Trey Quinn (thumb). Given the track records of the players ahead of him, McLaurin still has a shot to earn a role on offense, though his prowess on special teams coverage units was identified by coach Jay Gruden as the primary motivation for using a third-round pick on the Ohio State product. Multiple reports from training camp suggest the Redskins have been pleasantly surprised by McLaurin's work on offense.
