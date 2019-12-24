Play

Redskins' Terry McLaurin: May have injury in tow

McLaurin (undisclosed) wasn't present at Tuesday's unofficial practice, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

According to Standig, McLaurin was "dinged (up) late" during a' Week 16 overtime loss to the Giants. The Redskins didn't get the ball during the extra session, so McLaurin's last play was a five-yard catch just after the two-minute warning. No injury has been mentioned in the wake of the contest, and because the team won't release a practice report until Wednesday, his health likely won't be touched on until that point.

