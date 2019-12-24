Redskins' Terry McLaurin: May have suffered injury
McLaurin (undisclosed) wasn't present at Tuesday's unofficial practice, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
According to Standig, McLaurin was "dinged [up] late" during a Week 16 overtime loss to the Giants. Washington didn't get the ball during the extra session, so McLaurin's last play was a five-yard catch just after the two-minute warning. No injury has been mentioned in the wake of the contest, and because the team won't release a practice report until Wednesday, his health likely won't be touched on until that point.
