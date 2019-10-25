Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Modest production with change at QB

McLaurin secured four of six targets for 39 yards in the Redskins' 19-9 loss to the Vikings on Thursday.

McLaurin's modest totals nevertheless served as team bests across the board, as the entire air attack was significantly hamstrung in the second half with Dwayne Haskins taking over for Case Keenum (concussion). McLaurin now has back-to-back quiet games, but the weather (Week 7) and the gameplan (Week 8) have had a significant part to play in the downturn. McLaurin will look to bounce back in another game that could have less-than-ideal circumstances, a Week 9 road matchup versus the Bills a week from Sunday.