Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Not playing Week 4

McLaurin (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's road game against the Giants, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

In a surprise, the Redskins will exercise caution with their star rookie wide receiver, who picked up a hamstring injury at Thursday's practice. McLaurin's absence will open the door for Kelvin Harmon and Robert Davis to take advantage of a Giants defense that has allowed a league-worst 17.8 yards per catch to wide receivers this season.

