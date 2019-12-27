Play

Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Not practicing Friday

McLaurin (concussion) wasn't spotted at Friday's practice, Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan Washington reports.

It's possible McLaurin could get some work in behind the scenes later in the day, but he'll likely go down as a non-participant on the Redskins' injury report for the third day in a row. The rookie wideout doesn't look like he'll be available for Sunday's game in Dallas.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends