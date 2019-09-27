Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Not spotted at practice
McLaurin (hamstring) isn't participating in the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
McLaurin was listed as a limited participant Thursday after he injured his hamstring in practice. A Friday absence puts him in serious doubt for Sunday's game against the Giants, with Paul Richardson and Trey Quinn next in line to take on the vacated targets, while Kelvin Harmon, Robert Davis or Steven Sims would replace McLaurin in three-wide formations. Another update will be available Friday afternoon when Washington releases its final injury report.
More News
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Tending to hamstring issue•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Impresses yet again•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Scores for second straight week•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Scores long touchdown in debut•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Primed for starting job•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Back at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 4 plus offers...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...