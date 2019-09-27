Play

Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Not spotted at practice

McLaurin (hamstring) isn't participating in the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

McLaurin was listed as a limited participant Thursday after he injured his hamstring in practice. A Friday absence puts him in serious doubt for Sunday's game against the Giants, with Paul Richardson and Trey Quinn next in line to take on the vacated targets, while Kelvin Harmon, Robert Davis or Steven Sims would replace McLaurin in three-wide formations. Another update will be available Friday afternoon when Washington releases its final injury report.

