Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Not spotted Friday
McLaurin (concussion) was not spotted at Friday's practice, Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan Washington reports.
It's possible McLaurin could get some work in behind the scenes Friday, but it's more likely he will be held out of practice for the third day in a row. McLaurin will need to clear the concussion protocol to have any chance to play in Week 17.
