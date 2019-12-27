Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Out for Week 17

McLaurin (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Dallas, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

McLaurin hasn't been able to practice since he suffered a concussion in the late stages of a Week 16 overtime loss to the Giants. He thus finishes his rookie campaign with 58 catches for 919 yards and seven touchdowns on 93 targets in 14 games, producing a 62.4 percent catch rate and 9.9 yards per target in a Washington offense that's completed 63.3 percent of its passes for 6.8 yards per attempt. McLaurin managed the impressive stat line despite struggling with drops and battling a hamstring injury early in the season (he missed Week 4). Look for Cam Sims or Darvin Kidsy to join Kelvin Harmon and Steven Sims Jr. in three-wide formations during Sunday's regular-season finale against Dallas.