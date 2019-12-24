Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Placed in concussion protocol

Interim head coach Bill Callahan said Tuesday that McLaurin has been placed in the league's concussion protocol, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

McLaurin did not practice Tuesday, and the reason for his absence is not known. It's not clear what type of symptoms McLaurin is dealing with, but he will need to clear the protocol in order to play in Week 17, and the Redskins figure to proceed with caution given that will be their final game of the season.