Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Playing Week 5

McLaurin (hamstring) is active Sunday against the Patriots.

The Redskins again took their decision with McLaurin's availability down to the wire, but on this occasion he'll be available to the offense. Because he was considered "50-50" to suit up by coach Jay Gruden, it'll be interesting to see what kind of workload he can handle. When he was available Weeks 1, 2 and 3, McLaurin played at least 89 percent of the offensive snaps each time on his way to a 16-257-3 line on 24 targets with Case Keenum under center. McLaurin will be working with Colt McCoy this time around with Keenum inactive due to a lingering foot injury.

