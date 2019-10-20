Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Rain dampens numbers in loss

McLaurin caught one of two targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 9-0 loss to the 49ers.

With a steady rain coming down and interim Washington coach Bill Callahan electing to keep the ball on the ground as much as possible, McLaurin simply didn't get an opportunity to make an impact -- Case Keenum attempted only 12 passes all afternoon. It's the first time all season the rookie receiver has failed to haul in at least 50 yards, and he'll look to rebound in Week 8 on the road against the Vikings.