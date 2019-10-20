Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Rain dampens numbers in loss
McLaurin caught one of two targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 9-0 loss to the 49ers.
With a steady rain coming down and interim Washington coach Bill Callahan electing to keep the ball on the ground as much as possible, McLaurin simply didn't get an opportunity to make an impact -- Case Keenum attempted only 12 passes all afternoon. It's the first time all season the rookie receiver has failed to haul in at least 50 yards, and he'll look to rebound in Week 8 on the road against the Vikings.
More News
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Strikes twice in win•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Great chance to produce Sunday•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Leading receiver in Week 5 loss•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Playing Week 5•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: In line to play Sunday•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Viewed as game-time call•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...