Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Remains limited Thursday

McLaurin (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.

For a second consecutive day, McLaurin's reps were capped as the Redskins prepare for Sunday's game against the Patriots. His listing on Friday's injury report will reveal his odds to do so. If McLaurin misses another game, Kelvin Harmon should scoop up many of his vacant offensive snaps.

