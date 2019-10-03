Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Remains limited Thursday
McLaurin (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.
For a second consecutive day, McLaurin's reps were capped as the Redskins prepare for Sunday's game against the Patriots. His listing on Friday's injury report will reveal his odds to do so. If McLaurin misses another game, Kelvin Harmon should scoop up many of his vacant offensive snaps.
More News
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Logs limited practice•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Back at practice Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Not playing Week 4•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Still trending toward playing•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Trending toward playing•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Deemed game-time decision•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Rankings: Early-season breakouts, busts
Our Fantasy experts figure out which early-season breakouts they buy, which busts they are...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
Week 5 Trade Values Chart
Is Saquon Barkley coming back sooner than later? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...