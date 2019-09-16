McLaurin caught five of nine targets for 62 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Cowboys.

McLaurin led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards while topping off his performance with a one-yard touchdown grab in the final minutes of the game. Although the majority of his production came with his team trailing significantly, he still stepped up to pace Washington's pass-catchers while finding the end zone for the second straight week. McLaurin, who has totaled 187 yards on 10 catches (16 targets) over his first two NFL contests, will look to keep it rolling next Monday at home against the Bears.