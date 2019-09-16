McLaurin caught five of nine targets for 62 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Cowboys.

McLaurin led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards while topping off his performance with a one-yard touchdown grab in the final minutes of the game. Although the majority of his production came with his team trailing significantly, he still stepped up to pace Washington's pass-catchers while finding the end zone for the second straight week. McLaurin, who has totaled 187 yards on 10 catches (16 targets) over his first two NFL contests, will look to keep it rolling next Monday at home against the Bears.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    Non-PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills

    Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?

    We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...