Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Scores long touchdown in debut
McLaurin caught five of seven targets for 125 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 32-27 loss to the Eagles.
McLaurin's NFL career got off to a brilliant start as he got behind the Philadelphia defense and raced in for a 69-yard touchdown in the second quarter. He nearly made a similar play later on in the game but was unable to haul the pass in. Still, it was a memorable performance for McLaurin, who rose quickly up the depth chart after he was selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. This type of output shouldn't be expected each week, though he should certainly be one of the most-targeted Washington players during next Sunday's home matchup against Dallas.
