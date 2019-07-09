Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Stays busy throughout offseason
McLaurin got regular work on both offense and special teams during the offseason program, Andrew Breitfelder of the team's official website reports.
Coach Jay Gruden said McLaurin was the top special teams player on Washington's draft board, pointing to his strong work covering kicks and punts in four seasons at Ohio State. Gruden's assessment provides an explanation for using a third-round pick on a player with just 75 receptions during his college career, though it also helps that McLaurin had 11 touchdowns last season before lighting up the 2019 Scouting Combine with a 4.35-second 40-yard dash, 37.5-inch vertical and 125-inch broad jump -- all while checking in at a sturdy 6-foot, 208 pounds. With Paul Richardson (shoulder) coming off an injury-marred season and Josh Doctson still a major disappointment, McLaurin has a realistic shot to push for regular snaps on offense in addition to his presumed role on special teams coverage units.
