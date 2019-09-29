Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Still trending toward playing

The Redskins view McLaurin (hamstring) as a game-time decision Sunday against the Giants but are optimistic that he'll play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McLaurin was a surprise addition to Washington's injury report Thursday, but Rapoport notes that the rookie wideout's hamstring issue is considered a minor one. With that in mind, McLaurin is expected to suit up and should take on his normal allotment of snaps, though his availability won't be officially confirmed until Washington releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. EDT kickoff. Fantasy managers will want to check back at that time and confirm that he's in fact active before inserting him into lineups.