Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Strikes twice in win
McLaurin caught four of seven targets for 100 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 17-16 win over Miami.
McLaurin was the difference in Sunday's game against a depleted Miami secondary. He put Washington on the board early in the second quarter with a deep, out-breaking route for a 25-yard touchdown and then just dashed straight up the sideline for a 33-yard score early in the third quarter. All eyes are on Dwayne Haskins in Washington, but it's the other rookie Buckeye that has been among the team's brightest young stars. McLaurin has five touchdowns in five games, but Week 7 features a tough matchup against a hot 49ers team.
