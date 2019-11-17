Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Team's top receiver in Week 11

McLaurin caught three of four targets for 69 receiving yards during Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Jets.

The rookie receiver out of Ohio State is a big play waiting to happen, and he did not disappoint in Week 11 against New York's bottom-10 pass defense, flashing with 20 and 41-yard receptions on the afternoon. McLaurin also had a 67-yard catch on Washington's third offensive drive of the day, but the gain was wiped out by a holding penalty on Brandon Scherff. While he had been held under 55 receiving yards in three three straight outings prior to Week 11, expectations for McLaurin should remain high heading into a matchup against a Detroit defense that surrendered three touchdowns and more than 440 passing yards to the Cowboys on Sunday.