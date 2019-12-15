Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Torches Eagles again
McLaurin caught all five of his targets for 130 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-27 loss to Philadelphia.
McLaurin got behind the defense for a 75-yard touchdown late in the first quarter. That was the outstanding rookie's seventh touchdown of the season, as McLaurin has demonstrated a tremendous combination of ball skills and speed. His 130 receiving yards set a new career high, surpassing the 125 yards McLaurin posted against these same Eagles back in Week 1. McLaurin will take a two-game touchdown streak into a Week 16 matchup against a vulnerable Giants secondary.
