Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Trending toward playing
McLaurin (hamstring) should be able to play Sunday against the Giants, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington.
Even with the optimistic report, McLaurin's availability is far from a given after he injured his hamstring at Thursday's practice. He was a non-participant Friday and was listed as questionable on the final injury report, likely setting up a game-time decision for Sunday. Washington will release its Week 4 inactive list around 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.
More News
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Deemed game-time decision•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Not spotted at practice•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Tending to hamstring issue•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Impresses yet again•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Scores for second straight week•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Scores long touchdown in debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 4 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 RB Preview: Michel a sit?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 4 at running back, including...
-
Week 4 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 4 plus offers...