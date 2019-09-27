Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Trending toward playing

McLaurin (hamstring) should be able to play Sunday against the Giants, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington.

Even with the optimistic report, McLaurin's availability is far from a given after he injured his hamstring at Thursday's practice. He was a non-participant Friday and was listed as questionable on the final injury report, likely setting up a game-time decision for Sunday. Washington will release its Week 4 inactive list around 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.