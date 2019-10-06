Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Viewed as game-time call
McLaurin (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, is being treated as a game-time decision, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.
The hamstring issue prevented the rookie from playing in the Week 4 loss to the Giants, but the Redskins are optimistic that he'll be able to suit up Sunday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Before his availability is confirmed, however, McLaurin will be subjected to a pre-game workout to ensure his hamstring isn't an issue. Confirmation on his status will come 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. EDT kickoff, when the Redskins will release their inactive list.
