Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Washington selects in third round
The Redskins selected McLaurin in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 76th overall.
McLaurin (6-feet, 208 pounds) has slightly advanced age as a redshirt senior, but the Ohio State product's athletic tools are top-shelf (4.35-second 40, 37.5-inch vertical, 125-inch broad jump) and his production was blistering on a per-opportunity basis, limited as the volume was otherwise. His 90 targets over the last two years resulted in 64 receptions for 1,137 yards and 17 touchdowns (71.1 percent completed, 12.6 YPT). McLaurin also received good reviews for his Senior Bowl work. Washington needed help at receiver, and McLaurin certainly can provide them some routes this year. It remains to be seen how many he'll be granted and how much the Washington quarterbacks can capitalize.
