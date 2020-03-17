Redskins' Thomas Davis: Reunites with Rivera
The Redskins signed Davis on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
After racking up 112 tackles for the Chargers in 2019, Davis will reunite with coach Ron Rivera, with whom he played under for the prior eight seasons in Carolina. Davis joins a crowded situation at linebacker, but his versatility should allow the soon-to-be 37-year-old to slot in wherever he is needed in the coming campaign.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bridgewater to replace Newton
The Panthers are signing Teddy Bridgewater. Here's what it means for their 2020 projections.
-
Who will throw to Graham?
Heath Cummings isn't sure why the Bears gave Jimmy Graham all that money and speculates on...
-
Howard a starter for now
Jordan Howard found the perfect place to continue being undervalued in Fantasy football.
-
Rivers boosts Colts
The acquisition of Philip Rivers is a boon for the Colts pass catchers, but that doesn't necessarily...
-
Rivers finds prime fit in Indy
Philip Rivers might have found just the right spot in Indy for his championship quest.
-
What's next for Cam Newton?
Done with the Panthers, Cam Newton will find another job, but there's not a ton of upside remaining.