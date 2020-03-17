Play

The Redskins signed Davis on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After racking up 112 tackles for the Chargers in 2019, Davis will reunite with coach Ron Rivera, with whom he played under for the prior eight seasons in Carolina. Davis joins a crowded situation at linebacker, but his versatility should allow the soon-to-be 37-year-old to slot in wherever he is needed in the coming campaign.

