Scott signed with the Redskins on Thursday, Stephan Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.

Scott has had previous stints with the Cowboys and Browns but has yet to play in an NFL game. He joins the team alongside fellow safety Stefan McClure, as the two will be competing for a depth role behind second-year man Su'a Cravens.

