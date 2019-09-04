Settle (knee) isn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Settle sustained the injury during the second preseason game versus the Bengals, but he has no practice restrictions on the first official injury report of the season. The 22-year-old should work in a reserve role at nose tackle behind Daron Payne.

