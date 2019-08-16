Settle left Thursday's preseason contest against the Bengals with a knee injury, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Settle was unable to record a statistic before being forced out of the game. It's unclear how serious the injury is. When healthy, the 22-year-old is expected to provide key depth on Washington's defensive front. While Settle's sidelined, Austin Maloata seems to be the frontrunner for extra reps at nose tackle.

