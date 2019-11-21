Redskins' Tim Settle: Fully participates in practice
Settle (hamstring) put in a full practice Thursday.
Settle was credited with a limited practice Wednesday followed by a full one the day after. He'll provide depth on Washington's defensive line in Sunday's matchup with the Lions.
