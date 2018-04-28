Redskins' Tim Settle: Headed to Washington
The Redskins selected Settle in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 163rd overall.
Settle (6-foot-3, 329 pounds) is a limited athlete, but that's typically the case for nose tackle prospects. With himself, Da'Ron Payne, and Jonathan Allen all along the interior line, Washington has no excuse for poor run defense going forward.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...