Redskins' Tim Settle: Headed to Washington

The Redskins selected Settle in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 163rd overall.

Settle (6-foot-3, 329 pounds) is a limited athlete, but that's typically the case for nose tackle prospects. With himself, Da'Ron Payne, and Jonathan Allen all along the interior line, Washington has no excuse for poor run defense going forward.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories