Settle was forced out of Sunday's game versus the Bills with a hamstring injury.

Settle plays in a reserve role, but his depth is important considering the Redskins only have four healthy defensive linemen when he's on the mend. If the second-year pro is unable to return to the contest, he'll benefit from Week 10's bye and look to return Week 11 against the Jets.

