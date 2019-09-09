Settle is expected to start at defensive end in place of Jonathan Allen (knee) for Week 2's game versus the Cowboys, Grant Paulsen of The Athletic reports.

The Redskins are planning to play without Allen, and Settle is the next man up. Settle was rarely deployed in his rookie campaign last year, but he played 36 snaps in Week 1's game versus the Eagles and made one tackle. His first career start will be a tough one against a fierce Cowboys' offensive line which didn't allow Dak Prescott to be sacked in the season opener against the Giants.