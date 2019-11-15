Play

Settle (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's tilt against the Jets.

Settle suffered a hamstring injury during Week 9's loss to the Bills, and he'll need more time to tend to the issue despite coming off a bye. The second-year pro didn't practice in any capacity this week, so he could still have numerous hurdles to surmount in his recovery.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories