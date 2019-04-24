Redskins' Tony Bergstrom: Re-signs with Washington
Bergstrom has re-signed with the Redskins.
The terms or duration of Bergstrom's agreement aren't clear. The 32-year-old appeared in 13 games at center and guard for Washington last season, starting eight of them.
