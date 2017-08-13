Redskins' Trent Murphy: Lands on IR
Murphy (knee) has been placed on injured reserve, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.
Murphy tore his ACL during Thursday's preseason opener against the Ravens. The 2014 second-rounder is set to hit free agency when the 2017 season comes to a close, so it's a shame he wasn't able to prove his worth in a contract year.
