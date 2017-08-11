Play

Murphy (knee) will be sent for an MRI, Mike Jones of the Washington Post reports.

The talented defender went down with a knee injury during Thursday's preseason loss and will require further testing. Considering that Murphy is already facing a four-game suspension to start the season, it's unclear whether Thursday's injury will cause him to miss additional time. Preston Smith should continue to see time at the strongside linebacker spot in Murphy's absence.

