Murphy sprained his knee against the Ravens on Thursday, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.

Murphy played all 16 games last season and recorded 47 tackles and nine sacks. He's out for the first four regular season games with a suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing substance policy. When he returns and is healthy, expect him to vie for a starting role at linebacker.

