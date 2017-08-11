Redskins' Trent Murphy: Suffers torn ACL
Murphy (suspension) suffered a torn ACL in Thursday's preseason game against the Ravens, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Murphy was already suspended for the first four games of the regular season, but he's now been ruled out for the entire year following an MRI. His now-extended absence will likely result in Preston Smith seeing more time at the strongside linebacker position.
