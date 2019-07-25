Coach Jay Gruden said "We expect him here shortly" when asked about Williams' absence from training camp Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Williams has not reported to Washington's training camp due to disagreements with the team's medical staff, relating to a growth or tumor removed from his head during the offseason. There appears to be optimism surrounding the situation, though the left tackle is also seeking a new contract. Williams hasn't played a full 16 games since 2013, but is outstanding when healthy and boasts seven consecutive Pro Bowls. The departure of backup Ty Nsekhe in free agency may lend Williams additional leverage in negotiations, as Washington lacks quality depth on the offensive line and should prioritize the protection of rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins.